DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 171,294 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 100.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 342,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,294 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $9,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FITB. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after buying an additional 46,064 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,224,000 after buying an additional 45,910 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, Director Evan Bayh bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,234. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $27.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.51. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FITB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.27.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.