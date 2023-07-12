Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Has $433,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.3% of Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $424.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $372.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 220.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $439.90.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $405.41.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

