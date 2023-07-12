Chevron (NYSE:CVX) PT Raised to $205.00 at Mizuho

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. HSBC raised Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $191.63.

Chevron stock opened at $158.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.20. The firm has a market cap of $299.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 9,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 71,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 28,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 14,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

