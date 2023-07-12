Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CVKD) Lock-Up Period Will End on July 19th

Cadrenal Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, July 19th. Cadrenal Therapeutics had issued 1,400,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 20th. The total size of the offering was $7,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the expiration of Cadrenal Therapeutics’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Stock Up 15.1 %

Cadrenal Therapeutics stock opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. Cadrenal Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.48.

Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Cadrenal Therapeutics

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical development biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing Tecarfarin, a novel therapy with orphan drug indication for the prevention of systemic thromboembolism of cardiac origin in patients with end-stage renal disease and atrial fibrillation.

