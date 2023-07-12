Brokerages Set Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Price Target at $121.13

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.13.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Hyatt Hotels from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,753,678. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 0.4 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H stock opened at $119.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.37 and a 200-day moving average of $110.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $72.12 and a 1-year high of $125.07.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.28%.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.