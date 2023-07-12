Brokerages Set Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Price Target at $121.13

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.13.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Hyatt Hotels from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,753,678. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of H stock opened at $119.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.37 and a 200-day moving average of $110.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $72.12 and a 1-year high of $125.07.
Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.28%.
Hyatt Hotels Company Profile
Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hyatt Hotels
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 60
- Guide to Early Retirement: How to Invest for Early Retirement
- How to Invest in Cryptocurrency for Beginners
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 50
- How to Analyze a Stock: A Step-by-Step Guide
Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.