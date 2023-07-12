Brokerages Set Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Target Price at $151.06

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.06.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on A. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE A opened at $118.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.82 and a 200 day moving average of $136.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.37. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of A. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.