BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE JPM opened at $147.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $147.82. The firm has a market cap of $430.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Societe Generale cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.94.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

