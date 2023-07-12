Berger Financial Group Inc Purchases 462 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,548 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.5 %

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $405.41.

Shares of NVDA opened at $424.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $372.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.81. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $439.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 220.86, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

