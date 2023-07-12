Berger Financial Group Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 25.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Chevron by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after acquiring an additional 250,840 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX opened at $158.12 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.20. The company has a market cap of $299.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.63.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

