Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 12,536 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,536 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.3% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of JPM stock opened at $147.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $147.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.
