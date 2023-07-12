Ball (NYSE:BALL) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $60.00. The stock had previously closed at $57.46, but opened at $55.86. Ball shares last traded at $56.90, with a volume of 105,576 shares.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BALL. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.53.

Institutional Trading of Ball

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth about $533,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at $1,319,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,863,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth approximately $979,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at about $621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Ball Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.50 and a 200 day moving average of $54.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.81.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Ball had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

