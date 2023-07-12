AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $41.90, but opened at $40.69. AZZ shares last traded at $41.82, with a volume of 20,104 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $390.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.65 million. AZZ had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. AZZ’s revenue was up 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS.

AZZ Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZZ

Several research firms have recently commented on AZZ. TheStreet upgraded shares of AZZ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on AZZ in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,921,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in AZZ by 208.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,156,000 after purchasing an additional 217,776 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AZZ by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,214,000 after acquiring an additional 87,111 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,243,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,963,000 after buying an additional 85,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,204,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZZ Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.82.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

