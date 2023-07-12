Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $38.00. The company traded as high as $33.12 and last traded at $33.05, with a volume of 163781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.54.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 29,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.82.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

