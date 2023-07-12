Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,248,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,158 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.8% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $185,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $148.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.29. The stock has a market cap of $349.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.51%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $2,133,444.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $137,536.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $2,133,444.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,536.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

