Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $11,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,905.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTE Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $127.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($32.97) price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.13.

DTE opened at $110.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.18 and its 200-day moving average is $76.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $136.77.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.952 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.43%.

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

