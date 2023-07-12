Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,823 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $13,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 822.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snowflake Stock Up 1.4 %

In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $126,200.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 744,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,722,199.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $126,200.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 744,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,722,199.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $300,510.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,366,403.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 612,145 shares of company stock valued at $108,165,396 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $172.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.45 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.27 and a 12 month high of $205.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.92.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.57 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.