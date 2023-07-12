Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 339,769 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,726 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $11,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Corning by 70.5% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of GLW stock opened at $35.40 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $37.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Corning news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $471,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,571.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,334 shares of company stock worth $5,294,350 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.