Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 9,396 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $12,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 285.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KKR. Argus lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 27,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $714,287.25. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 484,458 shares in the company, valued at $12,668,576.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $345,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000,237. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 27,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $714,287.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 484,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,668,576.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KKR opened at $56.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.99, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.52. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.89.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -75.00%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

