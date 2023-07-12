Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 900,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,945 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 0.7% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $146,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $3,058,235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after purchasing an additional 189,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,164,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,542,358,000 after purchasing an additional 354,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE CVX opened at $158.12 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $299.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.20.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.63.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

