Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,763 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $13,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.09.

In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,356,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at $28,356,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 126,000 shares of company stock worth $14,207,660 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $119.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $124.05.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.74%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

