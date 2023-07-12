Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,112 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $13,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after buying an additional 252,358 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,843,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,243,597,000 after acquiring an additional 931,097 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,748,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $595,991,000 after acquiring an additional 117,868 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 163,082.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,341 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,589,000 after purchasing an additional 65,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.47.

PPG Industries Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of PPG opened at $150.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.40 and a one year high of $150.70. The company has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

