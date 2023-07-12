Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 11,592 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,559 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,592 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $12,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,434.1% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,330,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,501,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 349,937 shares of company stock worth $10,906,115. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Up 4.2 %

HAL stock opened at $37.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.55. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAL has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

