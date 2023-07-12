Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,745 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of PG&E by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 204,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 11,458 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 92.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 367,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 176,947 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 189,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PCG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on PG&E in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.55.

PG&E Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:PCG opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.12. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. PG&E had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Company Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.