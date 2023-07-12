APi Group (NYSE:APG) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $29.00. The company traded as high as $27.64 and last traded at $27.43, with a volume of 109032 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.08.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of APi Group from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of APi Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at APi Group

In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 19,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $454,675.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,390,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,836,400.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 19,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $454,675.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,390,965 shares in the company, valued at $102,836,400.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 57,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $1,302,459.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,500,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,791,176.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of APi Group

APi Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of APi Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of APi Group by 1,075.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of APi Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in APi Group by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 39,118 shares in the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.71, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.44.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 17.49%. APi Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

