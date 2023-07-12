Analyzing Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS) and Braskem (OTCMKTS:BRKMY)

Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report) and Braskem (OTCMKTS:BRKMY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Verde Clean Fuels and Braskem, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verde Clean Fuels 0 0 0 0 N/A Braskem 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Verde Clean Fuels has a beta of -0.52, suggesting that its share price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braskem has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

9.7% of Verde Clean Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Braskem shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Braskem shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Verde Clean Fuels and Braskem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verde Clean Fuels N/A -144.01% -1.99% Braskem 3.18% 26.96% 3.00%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Verde Clean Fuels and Braskem’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verde Clean Fuels N/A N/A -$3.70 million N/A N/A Braskem $18.79 billion 0.23 $773.65 million $1.23 8.68

Braskem has higher revenue and earnings than Verde Clean Fuels.

Summary

Braskem beats Verde Clean Fuels on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verde Clean Fuels

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc., a renewable energy company in the United States. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, municipal solid waste, and mixed plastics, as well as natural gas, including synthetic natural gas and other feedstocks, into gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology. Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Braskem

Braskem S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico segments. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers. The Polyolefins segment produces and sells polyethylene and polypropylene. The Vinyls segment produces and sells polyvinyl chloride, caustic soda, and chloride. The United States and Europe segment produces and sells polypropylene in the United States and Europe. The Mexico segment produces and sells polyethylene. The company also produces basic petrochemicals; imports and exports chemicals, petrochemicals, and fuels; produces, supplies, and sells utilities, such as steam, water, compressed air, and industrial gases; and provides industrial services. The company was formerly known as Copene Petroquímica do Nordeste S.A. and changed its name to Braskem S.A. in 2002. Braskem S.A. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Braskem S.A. is a subsidiary of Odebrecht S.A.

