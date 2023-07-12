Analysts Set Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Target Price at $44.25

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.60.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 2.9 %

ZION opened at $30.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $59.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.90.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.99%.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, President Scott J. Mclean bought 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,280.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 104,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,577.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Scott J. Mclean bought 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,280.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 104,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,577.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $203,800.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,136.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 105,000 shares of company stock worth $2,611,040 in the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,943,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,014,347,000 after purchasing an additional 902,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,413,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,673,000 after purchasing an additional 533,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,816 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth $59,714,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,719,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,010,000 after purchasing an additional 656,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Free Report

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.