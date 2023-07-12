Analysts Set The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Target Price at $262.53

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $262.53.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $283.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $261.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $266.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.39 and its 200 day moving average is $233.90.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 29.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 22.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 40,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 696.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 13,121 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 59,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 10,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

