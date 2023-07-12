Analysts Set The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Target Price at $38.18

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.18.

CG has been the topic of several analyst reports. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at $558,292,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 18,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 80,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CG opened at $32.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.26. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $39.38. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.69.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $754.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 67.63%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

