Analysts Set Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) PT at $174.53

Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $174.53.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBNY shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 355.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 473.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 197.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Signature Bank Company Profile

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $0.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.92. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $208.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 million, a P/E ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

(Get Free Report

Signature Bank provides digital assets banking business and comprises of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.