Analysts Set Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Price Target at $21.00

Shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several research analysts have commented on HLF shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Herbalife in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephan Paulo Gratziani acquired 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $330,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,477.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herbalife

Herbalife Trading Up 0.7 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Herbalife by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 353,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 38,216 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in Herbalife by 670.1% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 118,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 103,082 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Herbalife by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 82,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Herbalife by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Herbalife in the 3rd quarter worth $235,000.

HLF opened at $12.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average of $15.48. Herbalife has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $30.65. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). Herbalife had a net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Herbalife will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Herbalife

(Get Free Report

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

