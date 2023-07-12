Analysts Set Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Target Price at $94.35

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Westpark Capital started coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Imperial Capital upgraded Ambarella from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Ambarella from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total transaction of $260,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,647.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $260,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,647.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 4,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $347,774.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 170,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,936,251.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,263 shares of company stock worth $2,847,148. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Ambarella by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 5.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 33.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 14.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after acquiring an additional 522,698 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMBA stock opened at $80.69 on Friday. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $49.02 and a 1-year high of $99.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.63 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.01 and its 200-day moving average is $79.69.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 29.24%. The company had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

