AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $174.00 to $192.00. The stock traded as high as $193.62 and last traded at $193.26, with a volume of 47990 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $192.83.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.38.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total transaction of $1,779,790.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,730,565.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total transaction of $1,779,790.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,730,565.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total value of $5,145,947.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,994,793.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 617,316 shares of company stock valued at $108,799,290. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABC. United Bank boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.56.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. Analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Free Report)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.