AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $174.00 to $192.00. The stock traded as high as $193.62 and last traded at $193.26, with a volume of 47990 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $192.83.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.38.
In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total transaction of $1,779,790.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,730,565.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total transaction of $1,779,790.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,730,565.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total value of $5,145,947.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,994,793.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 617,316 shares of company stock valued at $108,799,290. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.56.
AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. Analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.94%.
AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.
