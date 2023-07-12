Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives $110.21 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.21.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amedisys from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Benchmark downgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. SVB Securities dropped their target price on Amedisys from $96.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amedisys

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 304.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Amedisys during the second quarter worth $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Amedisys by 161.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Amedisys by 88.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AMED opened at $91.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $69.36 and a 12-month high of $131.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.98 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. Amedisys’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Articles

