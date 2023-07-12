Altice USA Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 5,098 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 184% compared to the typical volume of 1,796 put options.

Altice USA Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of ATUS opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.41 and a beta of 1.41. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $13.17.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Altice USA had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Altice USA during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 56.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATUS. TheStreet cut Altice USA from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $4.50 to $4.75 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

