Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $58.50 to $64.25. The stock traded as high as $55.99 and last traded at $55.99, with a volume of 172178 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.55.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.66.

In related news, CEO Benito Minicucci sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $243,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,877.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALK. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,974,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,861 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the third quarter worth about $1,046,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 131,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 122.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

