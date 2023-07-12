Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.78, but opened at $15.44. Affirm shares last traded at $15.58, with a volume of 4,562,041 shares trading hands.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AFRM. Bank of America increased their target price on Affirm from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Affirm from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Compass Point assumed coverage on Affirm in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Affirm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.68.

Get Affirm alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Affirm news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 203,905 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $3,144,215.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,887,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,309,058.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

Affirm Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at $20,544,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,498,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,252 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Affirm by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,350,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,278 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a current ratio of 10.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.91.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.22. Affirm had a negative net margin of 64.12% and a negative return on equity of 37.86%. The business had revenue of $380.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.