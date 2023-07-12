A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $73.39 and last traded at $73.37, with a volume of 34240 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.19.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.57.

A. O. Smith Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.56.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $966.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $299,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,218,000 after buying an additional 20,616 shares during the period. 74.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Articles

