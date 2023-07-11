Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.82. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 15,116 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Xtant Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Xtant Medical alerts:

Xtant Medical Trading Down 2.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $87.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xtant Medical ( NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $17.94 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xtant Medical stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,117,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of Xtant Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xtant Medical

(Get Free Report)

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; OsteoFactor, which contains various proteins and peptides that support bone formation and remodeling; OsteoWrap; and OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xtant Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtant Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.