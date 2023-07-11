Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.63

Shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.63 and traded as high as $13.14. Xperi shares last traded at $13.02, with a volume of 169,229 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on XPER shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Xperi in a report on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Xperi in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Get Xperi alerts:

Xperi Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average of $10.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xperi

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $126.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.33 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Xperi Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Xperi during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 12,801 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 69.5% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,801 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 367.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 67,627 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,857,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,303,000 after acquiring an additional 51,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.