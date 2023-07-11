VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.23

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.23 and traded as high as $12.66. VOXX International shares last traded at $11.34, with a volume of 159,550 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on VOXX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VOXX International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of VOXX International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Get VOXX International alerts:

VOXX International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $262.86 million, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VOXX International

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $136.52 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of VOXX International by 63,452.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,056 shares during the last quarter. 33.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOXX International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.