Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Increased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 76.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,546 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 12,352 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.8% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $238.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.30. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $240.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $446.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.52.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,602 shares of company stock valued at $33,336,374 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

