Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.85 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,437 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% in the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,156,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 7.2% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Home Depot Stock Up 2.5 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

Home Depot stock opened at $310.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

