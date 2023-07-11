Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.72

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.72 and traded as high as $26.84. Thermon Group shares last traded at $26.65, with a volume of 90,646 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Thermon Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Thermon Group Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.57 million, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The business had revenue of $122.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.89 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 7.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,062,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,200,000 after acquiring an additional 121,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Thermon Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,480,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,810,000 after acquiring an additional 73,267 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Thermon Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,733,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,202,000 after acquiring an additional 82,142 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Thermon Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,018,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Thermon Group by 89.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 873,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,778,000 after acquiring an additional 412,260 shares in the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermon Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.