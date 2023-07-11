TCG Advisory Services LLC Sells 648,392 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

TCG Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 98.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 648,392 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $116.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $129.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,585,466.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 832,682 shares of company stock valued at $26,077,123. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.77.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

