Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.99

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.99 and traded as high as $13.04. Star Group shares last traded at $13.03, with a volume of 7,020 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Star Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Star Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average of $12.99. The company has a market capitalization of $463.87 million, a P/E ratio of 130.31 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Star Group Increases Dividend

Star Group ( NYSE:SGU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $737.62 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. This is an increase from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 650.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Star Group news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc sold 15,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $235,222.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,446,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,001,226.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Star Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Kanen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Star Group by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 209,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 45,061 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Star Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Star Group by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 17,917 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Star Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 18,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. 32.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Star Group

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

Further Reading

