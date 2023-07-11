SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.73

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.73 and traded as high as C$35.13. SNC-Lavalin Group shares last traded at C$34.99, with a volume of 244,161 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.88.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$33.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.73. The stock has a market cap of C$6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 318.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33.

SNC-Lavalin Group ( TSE:SNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.08. SNC-Lavalin Group had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of C$2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. will post 1.6002754 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In related news, Senior Officer Philip David Hoare acquired 3,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$32.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$125,581.50. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial and mining, and power and renewables sectors.

