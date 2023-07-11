Semus Wealth Partners LLC Has $313,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,061 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,156,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 3,567,063 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,718,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 7.2% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Up 2.5 %

Home Depot stock opened at $310.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.30. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

