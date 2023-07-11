Scotiabank Cuts Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Price Target to C$15.00

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Free Report) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. CIBC decreased their price target on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.50.

Get Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) alerts:

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Price Performance

Shares of CVE SKE opened at C$2.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. Skeena Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$0.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.62. The firm has a market cap of C$431.26 million and a PE ratio of -9.63.

Insider Transactions at Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V)

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Company Profile

In other Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) news, Director Walter Coles Jr. sold 8,900 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.21, for a total value of C$90,877.90.

(Get Free Report)

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.