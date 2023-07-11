Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $13.05 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.1% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.4% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 22,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the first quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 71,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 176.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 26,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 832,682 shares of company stock worth $26,077,123. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $116.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $129.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.77.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

