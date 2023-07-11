Rockland Trust Co. Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gould Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Milestone Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 92 Resources restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.77.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $116.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $129.55. The company has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.39 and its 200 day moving average is $105.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $28,804.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,060.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 832,682 shares of company stock worth $26,077,123. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

